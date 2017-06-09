Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

[Spoilers for The Originals follow. Read at your own risk!]

Sometimes you have to dig deep for spoilers on your favorite show, but sometimes they're accidentally dropped right in your lap, which was the case today for fans of The Originals.

While talking about the end of The Vampire Diaries with Entertainment Weekly at the ATX Television Festival, Julie Plec let it slip that Hope Mikaelson (Summer Fontana) might be Mystic Falls-bound. "Alaric (Matt Davis) and Caroline (Candice King) are running the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted where Hope Mikael-- sh** never mind. Keep watching..."

It's no surprise that Hope might end up at the Salvatore magic school, given that The Originals has made a point multiple times this season that Hope is lonely without other children around and doesn't have a great handle on her powers yet. Alaric pretty much gave her an engraved invitation to become a student during his crossover earlier this year.

Is Klaroline in The Originals' Future?

We've also had our suspicions that Season 5 of The Originals could include this magic school storyline (and Caroline Forbes by extension) given how well it fits into the spinoff's existing plot.

The Originals airs Fridays at 8/7c on Freeform.