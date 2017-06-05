Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Julianne Nicholson is joining Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.

The August: Osage County actress will play Jill Lansing, Leslie Abramson's (Edie Falco) whip-smart co-defense council in the case that became a media obsession in the '90s, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders is an eight-episode anthology series from executive producer Dick Wolf. The first season will focus on the trial of Eric and Lyle Menendez who were convicted of brutally murdering their parents in Beverly Hills and eventually sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The series will follow the ins and outs of the legal drama of the trial, the media frenzy surrounding the case and will reveal "the shocking truth of what really went down behind the scenes."

The Menendez Murders marks Nicholson's fourth collaboration with Wolf. The actress guest-starred on the original Law & Order before being added to Wolf's drama series Conviction and Law & Order: Criminal Intent, where she played Detective Megan Wheeler for three seasons starting in 2006. Nicholson's casting comes days after ERalum Anthony Edwards joined as Judge Weisberg. Gus Halper and Miles Gaston Villanueva are playing Eric and Lyle Menendez, respectively.

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders will air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT this fall on NBC.