Julianne Hough is heading back to TV, it's just sadly not as a dancer or judge on Dancing with the Stars.

Hough has recently signed on to star in a new music comedy on Fox called One Hit Wendy. Hough will play the titular character Wendy, a one-hit wonder who peaked at 18 who now tries to guide her talented niece, Jordan, through the music industry and keep her from making the same mistakes she did.

Hough will also executive producer alongside Diane Warren, Lesley Wake Webster, David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith.

This will be Fox's first attempt at a music comedy series since Glee, which is probably why it's a good sign that they've signed Hough on so early. Given how well received Grease Live! was back in 2016 (in which Hough played the role of Sandy), having Hough already on board gives One Hit Wendy at least a little bit of an edge in the upcoming pilot season.