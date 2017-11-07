Now Playing The Good Fight Bosses Want These Good Wife Alums for Season 2

Julianna Margulies' first gig following The Good Wife finds her in the middle of a war between feminists.

The actress is set to join the AMC series Dietland, based on the book of the same name by Sarai Walker. The series centers on an overweight woman named Plum Kettle (Joy Nash) whose weight loss surgery plans are interrupted by a pair of warring feminist factions. Torn between old ideas and the rise of the modern extremists, she must decide what it means to be revolutionary as this literal war between the sexes heats up.

Margulies will play an ambitious magazine editor named Kitty whose world is rocked when a terrorist feminist organization targets the people around her. She'll have to abandon her old-school way of thinking and master the art of manipulation in a game where they aren't any rules.

The series comes from UnReal's Marti Noxon, who will write the script in addition to serving as showrunner.

Margulies is coming off a multiple Emmy-winning run on CBS' The Good Wife, and broke out on NBC's ER as Nurse Carol Hathaway. She recently made headlines for detailing threatening encounters with Steven Seagal and Harvey Weinsten.

Season 1 of Dietland, which will consist of 10 episodes, heads to AMC in 2018.