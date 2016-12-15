As if we needed any more proof that TV is the new promised land for the biggest names in Hollywood, screen queen Julia Roberts will appear in a new series based on the novel Today Will Be Different from Maria Semple, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

No network is attached to the project as of yet but the show promises to be a hot commodity; Semple has worked as a writer and producer on shows including Suddenly Susan and Arrested Development and Roberts remains one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors.

The series follows what happens when a woman, Eleanor Flood, finds her life beginning to unspool in one strange day. Julia Roberts is but one of many film titans who've made headlines for signing on to TV projects recently. Meryl Streep will appear in J. J. Abrams' drama The Nix and Julianne Moore and Robert De Niro are attached to a mafia series on Amazon from David O. Russell.