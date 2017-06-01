Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Julia Roberts is heading to HBO.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cable network has picked up Today Will Be Different, a limited series based on a novel by Maria Semple that Roberts will star in and produce.

"Today Will Be Different tells the story of Eleanor Flood, who wakes up determined to be her best self -- but then life happens," writes THR. "Taking place over a single day, it's a portrait of one woman's fumbling but valiant attempt to navigate the perils and grace of modern life."

It will be Roberts' first-ever TV series. She previously starred in the HBO movie The Normal Heart in 2014, for which she received an Emmy nomination.

The series will also be produced by Annapurna's Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle. Semple will write the script.

It's no Big Little Lies Season 2, but it'll do.