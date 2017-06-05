Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Last week, Julia Roberts had no TV shows. This week, she has two.

Deadline reports that the biggest movie star of the '90s is in talks to star in Homecoming, an in-the-works series from Mr. Robot's Sam Esmail.

Homecoming is based on Gimlet Media's narrative podcast of the same name, which launched last November. Roberts would star as a caseworker at a secret government facility that helps soldiers reintegrate to society. Catherine Keener starred on the podcast, with Oscar Isaac as the soldier and David Schwimmer as her supervisor.

Homecoming would reportedly not conflict with her just-announced limited series Today Will Be Different, which is in development at HBO. Homecoming and Today Will Be Different will be her first TV series starring roles. She was nominated for an Emmy for the HBO movie The Normal Heart in 2014.

Homecoming will be written by the podcast's creators Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg and executive-produced by Esmail. It will be produced by Universal Cable Production and Anonymous Content. No network is attached yet, but with Julia Roberts attached, expect a bidding war to ensue.

This would be Gimlet Media's second podcast to get a TV adaptation. ABC's fall sitcom Alex, Inc. is based on Gimlet's StartUp.