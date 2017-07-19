Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Julia Roberts' upcoming drama series Homecoming has nabbed a two-season order by Amazon.

The half-hour drama comes from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, who will also direct the series, Deadline reports.

Homecoming is a psychological thriller based on the Gimlet podcast of the same name. The fictional story follows a caseworker at a secret government facility (Roberts) who helps a soldier reintegrate into society.

Roberts is currently the only star attached to the Amazon adaptation, but the podcast featured an all-star cast. Catherine Keener starred on the podcast, with Oscar Isaac as the soldier and David Schwimmer as her supervisor.

The drama marks Roberts' second TV project coming up. She will also star in a limited series Today Will Be Different for HBO. Her previous TV credits include an Emmy-nominated performance in the HBO film The Normal Heart in 2014.

Homecoming will be also be the second Gimlet podcast to get a television adaptation. Alex, Inc, ABC's upcoming sitcom starring Zach Braff, is based on the podcast StartUp.