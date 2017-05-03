The Walking Dead may be a work of fiction, but the consequences of some character actions are taking a real toll on the actors portraying them.

Josh McDermitt, who plays Eugene in the show, has now terminated his social media accounts after being hit with death threats online.

In one final Facebook live series, recorded and disseminated by fans, he addressed the cyber-bullying he was receiving as a result of his character's arc in the seventh season of the show, saying, "Oh, death threats? Don't send me death threats because I'm going to send all that s--- to the cops. I'm just sick of it. You can hate Eugene. I don't care. I'll argue that you're wrong, but you can think whatever you want. But when you start saying you hope I die? I don't know if you're talking about Josh or Eugene."

As The Walking Dead viewers will no doubt remember, Eugene was initially forced by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to come live among the Saviors thanks to his ability to craft ammunition, among other technical skills. While he was reluctant to join ranks with the Alexandrians' biggest nemesis at first, he eventually appeared to be wooed into complicity by the abundance of resources and status that his new position as Negan's aide afforded him.

The Walking Dead, AMC

In the finale, he was also the one to sneak Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) a suicide pill before she was carted to the wall in a coffin, after being told by her that it was still not too late for him to do the right thing by his real allies. "Let's just stop complaining about everything on the internet," McDermitt said in his final livechat. "Seriously. Go spend time with your friends or family or loved ones. Just get off the internet. Is there anything else, other than I love you? I do. I love you guys."

It's not the first time McDermitt has fought back against the cruel cybertrolling against the cast. After co-star Alanna Masterson was hit with derogatory online comments about her weight, she defended herself in an Instagram post by revealing that she was currently nursing her infant daughter while working on the show.

McDermitt stepped to her defense as well, telling Huffington Post, "She just had a kid. That's why she hasn't been in the first six episodes because she was recovering from pregnancy and then people are talking trash about her appearance, and it's like, screw you. I'm going to bully you into stop bullying. That's what I feel like we need to do. I don't know how this is gonna work, but we have to stop bullying each other and calling people out for their appearance."

The Walking Dead returns for its eighth season in October.