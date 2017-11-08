Josh Groban and his magnificent beard are headed to Netflix.

The scruffy-faced singer will bring his comedic talents to the dramedy The Good Cop, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He'll step into the role of Tony Jr., an overly-cautious NYPD detective living with his rough-around-the-edges father Tony Sr., played by Tony Danza.

Danza stars as a former police officer who, unlike his neurotic son, doesn't like to play by the rules. They'll unofficially team up as New York City's newest odd couple, with father dearest schooling his kid on everything from how to handle to a suspect to how to deal with women.

The series comes from Monk creator Andy Breckman, who will also serve as the showrunner. Season 1, which will consist of 10 hour-long episodes, was ordered straight to series back in June.

What to Stream the Weekend of November 10

Though best known as a musician, Groban has also appeared in a number of comedic projects including American Dad!, Parks and Recreation, The Office, the 2011 film Crazy, Stupid Love, The Muppets and The Crazy Ones. He most recently popped up in the CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend as himself during the musical number,"The End of the Movie."