The UK's Sky Arts trolled their way to international headlines last year when they announced Joseph Fiennes, a white dude, would play Michael Jackson in Urban Myths, a series that reenacts, you guessed it, urban myths (particularly celebrity-based ones, apparently).

The newly-released trailer for the comedy series teases a reenacted road trip to Ohio that Elizabeth Taylor, Marlon Brando and Michael Jackson allegedly took together shortly after 9/11, according to Vanity Fair. After watching the trailer three times back to back with our mouths hanging open, we are a) ready to watch the heck out of this and b) also ready to point out which cameos in this cheeky trailer made us raise our eyebrows the hardest:

1. Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

This is, obviously, the headline here. Fiennes assured Entertainment Tonight in 2016 after the controversial casting announcement that his portrayal is "not in any way malicious. It's actually endearing." Yes, but what about the make-up artist's performance? Those harsh contouring lines could be only described as shade.

2. Stockard Channing as Elizabeth Taylor

This one is probably the best of the bunch. Impressive!



3. Rupert Grint as "Hitler's friend"

Always the bridesmaid, never the bride? Rupert Grint has gone from Harry Potter's friend to "Hitler's friend." When is it Rupert's time to shine?!

4. Iwan Rheon as Adolf Hitler

Iwan Rheon is way too cute to play Hitler. Though one could argue that he had plenty of practice playing der fuhrer from his previous role as Game of Thrones' sociopathic Ramsay Snow.

5. Brian Cox as Marlon Brando

Brian Cox (seen as Marlon Brando) is, was, and will always be simply Brian Cox. They could have spiced things up with an Island of Dr. Moreau hat, at least.

Who do you think pulled off the celeb impression the best/worst?