Jordan Peele is adding a new TV project to his roster.

The comedian, director and writer is going to be producing a Nazi-hunting drama called The Hunt. No network is attached at this point, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Hunt will center on a "diverse band" of Nazi hunters in the 1970s set on a quest for revenge and justice by tracking and killing hundreds of Nazis that, with the help of the U.S. government, escaped persecution after WWII. The series is inspired by true events.

THR reports that the project started gaining legs after the Charlottesville neo-Nazi protests earlier this year. Sonar Entertainment, who has a first-look deal with Peele, will produce the potential series along with Peele's Monkeypaw productions.

The new series is wrapping up a bang-up year for Peele who started things off with his directorial debut Get Out -- which is one of the most profitable and critically well-received films of the year. He also placed his Lovecraft Country horror series at HBO.