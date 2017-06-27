Now Playing Jonathan Frakes Will Direct an Episode of Star Trek: Discovery

CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery has recruited a member of the Star Trek family to direct an episode of the new series' first season.

Jonathan Frakes, known more popularly to Trek fans as William T. Riker from The Next Generationseries, will be stepping behind the camera for the next Star Trek adventure. Frakes' previous TV directing credits include Leverage and Burn Notice.

Even though Discovery takes place 10 years before the original Star Trek series, which was a prequel series to The Next Generation, it's nice to see that the show is keeping it in the family.

Star Trek: Discovery premieres Sunday, Sept. 24 on CBS before moving exclusively to CBS All Access.

(Full dislcosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS)