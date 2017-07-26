Now Playing Game of Thrones "Winter is Here" Experience at San Diego Comic-Con

HBO president Casey Bloys announced at the Summer TCA Press Tour Wednesday that Jon Stewart is set to headline two HBO comedy specials, one of which will be his first stand-up special since 1996's Jon Stewart: Unleavened.

The second headliner event is HBO's Night of Too Many Stars, a benefit for NEXT For Autism in Madison Square Garden on November 18th.

"We're excited to bring Jon to the network with this pair of specials," says Bloys. "We all missed his uniquely thoughtful brand of humor."

Jon Stewart also released a statement, saying, "I'm really thrilled to be able to return to stand-up on HBO. They've always set the standard for great stand-up specials. Plus, I can finally use up the last of the Saddam Hussein jokes left over from my first special."

The date and location of the even have yet to be confirmed, but it's safe to say tickets will probably be harder to get than spoilers about Game of Thrones.

Night of Too Many Stars will air November 18th at on HBO.