A familiar face is returning to Chicago P.D.

Jon Seda will be back on the police series after spending half a season on the now-canceled Chicago Justice, according to The Hollywood Reporter. On the show, his character Detective Antonio Dawson left the Intelligence Unit for a job in the State's Attorney Office.

"It's a pleasure to have Jon back on Chicago P.D.," Chicago creator Dick Wolf said in a statement. "We have been working together for more than 20 years and I hope there are many more to come."

Seda's return comes shortly after the announcement that fellow P.D. regular Sophia Bush will not be returning for the fifth season. However, he comes back just in time for the series to hit the landmark 100th episode, though they'll be doing it with new showrunner Rick Eid and executive producer/director Eriq La Salle.

Chicago P.D. returns Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. on NBC.