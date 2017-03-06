Pilot season is adding another veteran actor into the mix. Two and a Half Men alum Jon Cryer is heading up a new comedy at ABC.

Cryer has been tapped to star in Losing It for the alphabet network, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The single-camera sitcom will focus on three grown-up children and their parents who are "losing it" in some aspect of their life, whether it be their marriage, financial stability or freedom.

The veteran actor will play Andy, one of the grown-up children and "a successful acupuncturist who has turned to Eastern Philosophy as a way to cope with his crazy family." He has a functional relationship with his mother, but is put in charge of taking care of his father who is more estranged. Meanwhile, Andy is trying to save his marriage, which became a lot more complicated after he caught his wife in the arms of another man.

If Losing It gets picked up, this will be Cryer's first series regular part since Two and a Half Men wrapped its 12-year run in 2015. In the the two years since, Cryer has published a best-selling memoir and made several guest-star appearances, including on The Ranch with his Two and a Half Men co-star Ashton Kutcher.

ABC will announce whether Losing It will be added to their new programming slate later this year.