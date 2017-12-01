The highly anticipated Roseanne revival has wrangled another original cast member.

Johnny Galecki, who currently stars in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory, will officially reprise his role as Darlene's (Sarah Gilbert) boyfriend David in the updated series. Executive producer Whitney Cummings confirmed the exciting news in an Instagram post which featured a director's chair with Galecki's name on it.

Despite David ending up with Becky (Lecy Goranson/Sarah Chalke) and Darlene marrying David's older brother Mark (the late Glenn Quinn) in the original series finale, it looks like the continuation will ignore those events and just have David and Darlene together, since the show has already cast newcomer Ames McNamara as the couple's youngest child Mark, an 8-year-old who is described as "sensitive and bright" and who "occasionally likes to wear girls' clothing." Emma Kenney will also appear as their first-born Harris, who was born prematurely in the 19th episode of Season 9.

Johnny Galecki, Sara Gilbert, Roseanne Photo: ABC via Getty Images

It's unknown at this time how many episodes Galecki will appear in. He'll be joining other original cast members including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf in the revival.

Roseanne Revival Will Basically Disregard the Original Series Finale

Roseanne will to return to ABC for nine episodes sometime in 2018.