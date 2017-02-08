John Oliver's Emmy-winning show Last Week Tonight may be on hiatus, but the host stopped by The Late Show on Tuesday to chat with Stephen Colbert about the current state of American politics.

Oliver began by explaining that, although his fans might miss his commentary, he's actually been extremely relieved to not have had to cover Donald Trump since Last Week Tonight went off the air in mid-November.

"Until Inauguration Day, nothing was really happening," Oliver said. "It was just being tied to a train track, watching the train coming and then, of course, Inauguration Day is the train hitting you and you thinking, 'Yup. That felt pretty much how I thought it would feel.'"

But while Oliver missed the opportunity to comment on Trump's Inauguration Day, he did point out he was talking to Colbert on another important (and equally protested) inauguration day: that of Secretary of Education's Betsy DeVos.

"What a special day it is," Oliver joked. "Here's the thing, children. I actually think she might and should serve as an inspiration to school kids of America, because she shows that they could be Secretary of Education one day. In fact, not just one day -- now. They could do it now. They're about as well qualified now as she is. They've spent arguably longer in public schools."

Stephen Colbert and John Oliver reveal how comedy has changed post-election

As troubled as Oliver is over the current political climate, he seemed heartened by the fact that so many people are standing up and fighting back. Although, he did express some concern over the public's ability to keep resisting for the next four-to-eight years.

"I think the problem really arises when you get punch drunk, right? When you just hear of something and go, wow. If you hear of a Betsy DeVos confirmation and go, 'Well, that's the way the world is now," Oliver said. "We have a long way to go and it's going to be hard. It's easy to be angry on adrenaline, but it's much, much harder when you're just tired. And this is going to be exhausting."

As to whether Oliver, a British citizen, is even going to be able to stick around in America, the comedian said he's cautiously optimistic about not being deported. "It's probably not going to happen, but there is a non-zero chance of it happening now so I am slightly concerned," he admitted. "I have an American wife and an American son now. Having a green card used to be enough. And yet what we saw with that executive order of immigration -- that debacle -- things are not what they were supposed to be.

"We held up translators - Afghan and Iraqi translators - at the border who have bled for a country they've never visited, have scarified family members for this country," Oliver continued. "This president has done neither of those things. So it's a little hard to swallow him telling people whether they should be a benefit to America or not."

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)