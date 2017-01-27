John Hurt, who had one of cinema's most famous and frightening death scenes in Alien, has passed away, according to The Daily Mail. He was 77.

The British actor was most well known for his film roles, including crewman Kane in Alien, in which an alien burst through his chest on a dinner table and terrified a spaceship crew. Hurt became famous for his many on-screen deaths, which came to total at least 40.

Hurt was also the lead role in the 1980 film The Elephant Man, which garnered him an Academy Award nomination. Other notable credits include Tinker Taylor Soldier Spy, a Golden Globe-winning performance in Midnight Express and playing Mr. Ollivander in the Harry Potter films.

On television, Hurt memorably played the War Doctor opposite David Tennant and Matt Smith in the Doctor Who 50th Anniversary Special. He also appeared in the critically claimed I, Claudius, in which he played Caligula, and Sky Atlantic and SundanceTV's The Last Panthers.

Most recently, Hurt starred in the 2016 film Jackie, which earned three Academy Award nominations.

Reports out of the U.K. say he died of pancreatic cancer.