Actor John Heard, who is perhaps best known for playing the father of Kevin McCallister in John Hughes' Home Alone film series of the early '90s, has passed away at the age of 72.

As reported by Variety, the actor was found dead in his hotel room in Palo Alto, Calif. where he had been recovering from surgery to his back.

In a statement to People, the Palo Alto Police Department confirmed that officers first responded to a call for a person in need of medical assistance at the hotel, where Heard's body was found. Foul play is not suspected in the case.

In addition to Home Alone, Heard was also known for his Emmy-nominated work on HBO's The Sopranos, in which he played Detective Vin Makazian, a New Jersey police detective who had controversial dealings with mob boss Tony Soprano. Heard also starred in memorable roles in films like Cutter's Way and C.H.U.D. and TV roles in Prison Break: Resurrection.

Heard's career as an actor spanned over four decades and was filled with a variety of TV shows, Hollywood movies, and Broadway appearances. In recent years, he was seen in series like Entourage and the surprise hit TV movie Sharknado.