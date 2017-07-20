We're still months away from a new season of How to Get Away with Murder but the show is bringing in some serious reinforcements.

Jimmy Smits will join Season 4 in a key role, according to Deadline. Details about who he's playing remain unclear, but we do know that he'll be a "prominent figure in Annalise's (Viola Davis) life." Could he be a lover from her past? Or maybe an enemy?

As we've seen before, when it comes to a Shondaland show, anything can happen. Let's just hope that there are no helicopter crashes or presidential assassinations involved. Even so, there are plenty more mysteries to explore.

Season 3 already revealed several including the identity of who killed Wes (Alfred Enoch). However, we still don't know the reasoning behind it and that's something Karla Souza says will likely be revealed in Season 4. "The reasoning behind why he wants to kill Wes is beyond me and beyond Laurel, but we'll definitely find out the specifics in Season 4," she told TV Guide.

How to Get Away with Murder returns to ABC this fall.