Jimmy Kimmel just nabbed his biggest scoop yet. The Jimmy Kimmel Live host kicked off Monday's show by revealing that, thanks to "sources," he now has the exclusive first photo of Beyonce and Jay-Z's newborn twins.

"I should make you wait until the end of the show to see this, but I can't wait anymore myself," Kimmel told the excited audience.

JUST KIDDING!

Noted prankster Kimmel couldn't pass up an opportunity as ripe as this. So instead of debuting a photo of Beyonce's twins, Kimmel shared a photo of Eric and Donald Trump Jr., crushing the souls of the disappointed Beyhive even more than if he had shared no photo at all.

"Aw. You know what? They're adorable," Kimmel joked, still pretending the president's large adult sons were newborn babies. "Oh, my goodness. Beautiful, beautiful children, especially the girl. She is a doll."

To be honest, this might have been Kimmel's cruelest prank yet.