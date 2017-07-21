In April, late night host Jimmy Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney gave birth to a boy, William. Billy was born with a congenital heart condition that required surgery to fix, and it was a trying time for the family. He underwent emergency surgery when he was just three days old, Kimmel recounted in his monologue a few days later.

Fortunately for Billy, his father is rich and therefore has really good medical coverage, and Billy's doing well. Kimmel is grateful for that, and he wants everyone to get the same treatment he and his family received. He wants universal healthcare in America, because no child should die because his or her parents can't afford health insurance.

At the time, he praised the Affordable Care Act and urged Republican lawmakers not to repeal it, since prior to its passage, babies born with congenital heart issues like his son's could be turned down for health insurance because they were deemed as having a pre-existing condition.

"If your baby is going to die and it doesn't have to, it shouldn't matter how much money you make," he said. "I think that's something that whether you're a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?"

On Friday, Kimmel took to Twitter to share an adorable photo of Billy at three months old and offer a reminder that the fight for healthcare continues and that every child deserves the treatment his son received.