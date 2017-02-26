What is the point of having all of Hollywood's elite in one room if they aren't going to antagonize Donald Trump?

While Sunday's 89th Annual Academy Awards has had a few political moments, no one except host Jimmy Kimmel has mentioned Donald Trump by name. A little over halfway into the show, Kimmel expressed regret that the controversial POTUS had yet to tweet about the award show. Naturally, that had to be fixed.

Kimmel then took out his phone and projected his Twitter app onto the screen to begin trolling Trump. He struggled with the right quip to poke the bear before his sights landed on Meryl Streep. The legendary actress famously took Trump to task after accepting the Cecil B. Demille Award at the Golden Globe Awards last month. Trump responded the next morning -- via Twitter -- calling Streep "overrated."

Kimmel replied to POTUS' latest tweet with a hashtag #MerylSaysHi. Trump had yet to respond at press time.