Usually when Jimmy Kimmel does "Mean Tweets," it's celebrities reading unsolicited hateriffic tweets from the general public about themselves. But on Wednesday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel did it a little differently, reading mean tweets sent to him by Trump's biggest fans.

After pleading with Trump supporters to admit they chose the wrong guy following the president's comments on Charlottesville, late-night host decided to share the responses to that passionate speech on Wednesday's show. Spoiler alert: They're not pretty, both for their content and the number of grammatical errors they contain. But you know what? Jimmy can take it.

"Why don't you go somewhere else like a different country if you don't like our president and stop you're crying on tv snowflake," one user wrote. Another tweeted him, "Jimmy give me a break Jimmy. Nobody cares what you think you sound like a whining baby does Baby Jimmy want his bottle."

Kimmel then looked to Facebook to see if the responses would be different since the social media platform requires users to use their real names. Second spoiler alert: Not really.

"Jimmy Kimmel reminds me of a demented little kid at a social gathering. Where in the hell is this kids parents they should be arrested for giving birth to him!" a commenter identified as "Karen" wrote.

Despite the insults, Kimmel kept his cool and thanked them for their input. "It just goes to show you, if you try to understand where people are coming from and talk to them like human beings, they will open up. You just have to communicate."

And what they have to say is "your a Stupid Baby."

