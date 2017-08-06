Now Playing Jimmy Kimmel Responds to Backlash Over His Emotional Monologue

Jimmy Kimmel Live is heading back to Brooklyn, N.Y. this fall.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 16, Kimmel's show will be filmed at Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House for five nights, ABC announced Sunday at the Television Critics Association fall previews in Los Angeles. This will be the third time JKL has broadcast from that location.

The historic opera house was the site of several memorable interviews from Kimmel, including his chat with Jay-Z about how Beyonce takes her pizza; the incredibly awkward moment when he confronted Howard Stern about Stern's attraction to Kimmel's mother; and that time he rounded up Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and a Delorean for an epic Back to the Future reunion.

Other guests of Back to Brooklyn Weeks past have included David Letterman, Tracy Morgan, Bill Murray, Chris Rock, and Alicia Keys.

As this video below shows, JKL has to do a lot to prepare BAM for such broadcasts.

Back to Brooklyn week on Jimmy Kimmel Live will run from Monday, Oct. 16 to Friday, Oct. 20.