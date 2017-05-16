Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 2018 Academy Awards, the Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs announced on Tuesday. For the second consecutive year, Kimmel will team up with producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd for Hollywood's biggest night.

"Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career and I am grateful to Cheryl, Dawn and the Academy for asking me to return to work with two of my favorite people, Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd," said Kimmel. "If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!"

Kimmel's return isn't exactly surprising since his hosting debut earlier this year was received warmly by critics and fans. Plus, he continues to host the Emmy-winning late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC, which broadcasts the Academy Awards.

ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey called the decision to bring back Kimmel as host a "no-brainer" on ABC's part.

"We think he did a fantastic job. We are so proud of the year Jimmy had, first with the Emmys and then with the Oscars," she said during a call with reporters Tuesday.

The Academy also recently showed some major love for Kimmel on Facebook after his emotional late night monologue about his newborn son's health issues went viral. "You are in our thoughts," the Academy wrote. "Warmest wishes to all of you."

The 90th Oscars will air live on Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 7/6c on ABC.