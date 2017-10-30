Jimmy Kimmel is taking a few days off to prep for his baby son's second heart surgery after it was postponed due to the Kimmel family coming down with the cold. Luckily, he's called on Hollywood to help and Hollywood answered.

Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence, Magic Mike's (and more importantly Magic Mike XXL) Channing Tatum, NBA hall of famer Shaq and rock legend Dave Grohl will all take their turn behind Jimmy's desk starting tonight, Monday, Oct. 30.

Jimmy Kimmel on Gun Control: It's Not Too Soon to Discuss

Shaq is up first and will get to grill A Bad Moms Christmas star Mila Kunis and Criminal Minds' Aisha Tyler. Ty Dolla $ will be the musical guest. Former Nirvana drummer Grohl hosts on Tuesday with guests Kristen Bell and musical guest Alice Cooper. Tatum takes over on Wednesday to hang out with Ellen DeGeneres and P!nk. Lawrence will be the final guest host and it's only fitting she have the honor of interviewing Kim Kardashian with musical guest Linkin Bridge.

Kimmel brought his audience to tears in May when he shared the heartbreaking story of his infant son Billy being born with a heart defect that required immediate surgery. The monologue went viral and also led to Kimmel having an on-air fight with Republican congressmen over their proposed health care bill that would take away insurance for many other Billys in the United States.