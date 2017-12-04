Jimmy Kimmel is stepping away from his desk on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for another week and is once again calling on some famous friends to help out.

Kimmel's infant son, Billy, had his third scheduled and successful heart surgery on Monday morning. The late night host is taking the rest of the week to spend it with his family. Just like in October when the host took a few days off for a family cold, he's has asked a few celebs to take his spot on the show.

Jurassic Worldleading man Chris Pratt will host Monday's show with guests Margot Robbie and Chris Stapleton. Tuesday's host is Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross with guests Mary J. Blige and Amanda de Cadenet. Neil Patrick Harris will host on Wednesday, joined by guests Vanessa Kirby and animal expert Jules Sylvester. Melissa McCarthy will end the week as she welcomes Octavia Spencer and Dave Franco with a musical performance from Hanson.

The celebrity guest hosts follow in the steps of Dave Grohl, Jennifer Lawrence, Shaquille O'Neal and Channing Tatum, who filled in for Kimmel last month.