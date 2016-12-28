Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host a Bachelor prime-time special, ABC announced on Wednesday.

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Here for the Right Reasons will air Monday, Jan. 2 at 10/9c following the two-hour premiere of Season 21, which will find Bachelor Nation alum Nick Viall searching for love.

Kimmel is a noted Bachelor fan, doing many Bachelor-themed segments on his late-night show and giving his predictions for the final four at the start of each season. This year, he even enlisted the help of Jennifer Aniston to guess which girls would steal Viall's heart.

In addition to the Kimmel special, The Bachelor will also get a 10-episode after-show on Snapchat Discover that will drop on Tuesday mornings.

The Bachelor returns on Monday, Jan. 2 at 8/7c on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel Live: Here for the Right Reasons will air that night at 10/9c. Check out everything else you need to know about Season 21 right here.