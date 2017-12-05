You'd better watch out, you'd better not cry, you'd better not lie to the FBI: Robert Mueller's coming to town!

If all you want for Christmas is an endless string of indictments for corrupt politicians, you'll love Jimmy Falllon's instant holiday classic in honor of Washington's illustrious special investigator, Robert Mueller. Fallon debuted this very special song for the 2017 holiday season on Monday's The Tonight Show, dressed in full-on Bruce Springsteen regalia for an extra shot of Americana. (Springsteen's own version of "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" is also a favorite 'round this time of year, but political junkies will almost definitely like this version better.)

This is a rare foray into Trump-baiting for Fallon, who unlike fellow late night hosts Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers tends to steer clear of polarizing political content. Clearly the opportunity to rhyme "naughty and nice" with "who to indict" was too good to pass up.