Due to a family emergency, Friday's taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been scrubbed, and repeat of a September episode featuring Madonna will sub in instead. According to Deadline, the reason for the cancellation is that Jimmy Fallon's mother has been hospitalized.

Friday's episode was supposed to feature Clive Davis, Saoirse Ronan, and Julian Edelman, plus a performance by Wiz Khalifa featuring Ty Dolla $ign. There is no word on whether these guests will be rescheduled for another appearance. We're also awaiting news on whether Fallon will need to take an extended leave of absence to deal with this family emergency, much like his fellow late night host Jimmy Kimmel has done in the wake of his newborn son's open heart surgery.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights, 11:35/10:35c on NBC.