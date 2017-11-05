Gloria Fallon, the mother of comedian and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, died Saturday, one day after Fallon abruptly canceled the Nov. 3 taping of The Tonight Show due to a "family emergency."

"Jimmy Fallon's mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday," a family spokesperson said in a statement to People. "Jimmy was at his mother's bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time."

Tapings for this week's episodes of The Tonight Show have been canceled, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fallon himself told People: "Today I lost my biggest fan."

Fallon's mother has been regularly mentioned on The Tonight Show by Fallon and his celebrity guests, like this time in 2016 when actor Colin Hanks revealed he'd fallen in love with her after a house party.

In another funny incident, Fallon's mother apparently interrupted a serious moment during Robert DeNiro's play by opening her candy wrapper during a quiet scene, catching the attention of Danny DeVito.

Tapings for this week's episodes of The Tonight Show have reportedly been canceled.