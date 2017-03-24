Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is 44 today, but you never would have known that unless I told you, because Jim Parsons looks exactly the same as he did when he started The Big Bang Theory in 2007.

It's crazy.

He's Paul Rudd-level ageless. He's either a vampire or an android (which Sheldon would be into), or he drinks plenty of water and gets enough sleep.

Seriously, look at these photos and tell me what year they're from (the fact that Sheldon's wardrobe never changes contributes to the agelessness, to be fair).

2010!

2016!

2015!

2009!

2012!

2013!

2008!

2011!

2014!

2007! Season 1!

2017! Season 10!

Incredible. Happy birthday, Jim! You can still passably play a college student!

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.