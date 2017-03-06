The bitch is back! Jill Zarin is returning to Real Housewives of New York City for the first time since Season 4.

Bethenny Frankel's former friend makes a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance in the first trailer for the upcoming ninth season. And based on the clip, it seems as though Jill's return will be as dramatic as we could have imagined. "That is so obnoxious," an exasperated Jill declares to an unknown Housewife. (Please let it be Bethenny. Pretty, pretty please!)

The trailer also gives fans their first look at new Housewife Tinsley Mortimer, an iconic socialite who previously starred in the CW reality show flop High Society. Though Tinsley once was the reigning queen of NYC, recent troubles (including an arrest in Florida this past April) have prompted her return to the Big Apple in the hopes of starting over - although she's chosen an odd partner to help her on this journey: Sonja Morgan.

Now that Luann de Lesseps has moved out to be with Tom, Sonja offered up her guest room to Tinsley, who will be living with the international fashion lifestyle brand ambassador.

And for those of you hoping the trailer would be about Tom, you're in luck. There will be plenty of drama surrounding Lu's upcoming nuptials and even more questions regarding Tom's alleged infidelity, according to this first look at the new season.

Real Housewives of New York City premieres April 5 at 9/8c on Bravo.