Transparent creator Jill Soloway and Amazon were both slapped with a massive fine for the series I Love Dick.

The Directors Guild of America hit them with the hefty fee after I Love Dick directors claimed they weren't credited for the work they shot which appeared in other episodes. Plus, according to The Hollywood Reporter, they said Soloway's antics on set also interfered with their ability to do their jobs.

If these claims are true, that means Soloway and Amazon violated Guild rules which state that directors must be compensated for scenes they shot which are also used in other episodes. THR sources say the fine could be as high as $2 million, but is more likely to fall into the six-figure range.

In the meantime, Season 1 of the dramedy starring Kevin Bacon and Kathryn Hahn is currently available to stream on Amazon. The story centers on a couple whose marriage is tested when they both fall for the same male professor. It would seem they both love... you get the point.

Amazon Renews Transparent for Season 5

Penalties aside, Soloway will keep busy with the hit drama Transparent, which returns to Amazon for Season 4 on Sept. 22. However, Soloway will no longer serve as showrunner of the series. Jill Gordon will take over day-to-day duties on Transparent starting with the recently announced fifth season.