Jill Dillard is pregnant with her child!

The Duggar daughter, 25, and her husband Derick, 27, married in 2014 and are already parents to 1-year-old Israel David.

"We are so excited to be expecting Dillard baby #2!" the Counting On stars told People. "Children really are a wonderful blessing from God. Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!"

Jill is due to give birth in July, five months after her sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and her husband Ben are also due to welcome their second child. (Jessa and Ben already have a 13-month-old son, Spurgeon.)

Much like Jill's famous parents from 19 Kids and Counting, she and Ben don't plan on stopping after two children. In a recent episode of Counting On, they revealed they're even considering adopting a child in the near future, since Derick's mother was adopted.

The news caps off an eventful year for the Duggar clan. Jinger Duggar married Jeremy Vuolo in November after only a few months of courtship and Joy-Anna Duggar entered into a courtship of her own a few days after the wedding ceremony.

Counting On returns Monday, Jan. 16 at 9/8c on TLC.