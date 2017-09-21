After her breakout role as a Daily Show correspondent, launching a successful podcast with Broad City's Phoebe Robinson and starring in a well-received Netflix romcom, you could say the last few years have been pretty dope for Jessica Williams.

Now, it looks like the writer and actress will continue her reign of success thanks to a new project with Showtime. She is set to star in a new series for the network as an African American aspiring science fiction writer who comes in to her own in Brooklyn, Deadline reports. The currently unnamed project reunites her with The Incredible Jessica James writer/director Jim Strouse.

It's been a busy year so far for Williams who, in addition to Jessica James and the upcoming Showtime series, also announced that her podcast 2 Dope Queens is headed to HBO with four hour-long specials.

"We are so stoked to be partnering with HBO for these specials. Excited to add a couple more Khaleesis to the network!" she said in a statement.

Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson's 2 Dope Queens Podcast Is Getting Its Own HBO Special

The specials won't arrive until 2018 but you can stream the podcast or watch Williams' movie The Incredible Jessica James on Netflix now.