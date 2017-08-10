Your favorite podcast about a pair of dope women trying to live their best lives is headed to HBO.

The network announced Thursday that it's teaming up with The Daily Show alum Jessica Williams and Broad City's Phoebe Robinson to bring their hit podcast 2 Dope Queens to television for four hour-long specials. The weekly storytelling and stand-up series features Williams and Robinson, along with their friends and favorite comedians, discussing a variety of topics including sex, romance, race, hair journeys, living in New York and...Billy Joel.



"2 Dope Queens and HBO going half on a TV baby? A dream come true! The work wife and I are beyond thrilled that the formula we've perfected over the past four seasons of doing the podcast (Ignorance x Cocoa Butter + Comedic Honesty) is being brought to this network," Robinson said in a statement.

Williams added, "We are so stoked to be partnering with HBO for these specials. Excited to add a couple more Khaleesis to the network!"

The specials won't be arriving until next year, but in the meantime you can listen to the podcast or watch Williams' movie The Incredible Jessica James on Netflix.