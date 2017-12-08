Ever since David Tennant was added to the cast list for the second season of Marvel's Jessica Jones, it's been clear that Kilgrave will be back from the grave in some form or fashion after meeting his end in Season 1. What wasn't so apparent, however, was how he'd return to the series.

Would he be revived in real form? Would he float around as some kind of Scooby-Doo ghost? Or would he simply be another terrible relic of the memory cache that's haunted our title heroine so much?

Thanks to some brand new information about Jessica Jones' (Krysten Ritter) very near future, it looks like it'll be the latter.

Creator Melissa Rosenberg spoke to Entertainment Weekly, which shared an exclusive first look at Kilgrave and Jessica,about Kilgrave's menacing return, saying, "He's such a part of her construction and her dilemma. I think just having him come back and be that mirror again is really important."

Jessica Jones

Ritter added that Kilgrave's return will be part of the more "emotional" bend the new season brings for Jessica's life. According to the actress, the Netflix-Marvel heroine will be "in a pretty dark headspace" when she returns for the show's second season. Ritter said, "What we've done again is kept the story very personal. If season 1 was in her head and in her mind, then this season will be more in her heart. It's still a psychological thriller, but it's more of an emotional thriller this time."

In addition to the emotional weight Jessica will have to carry from the continued presence of Kilgrave in the new season, though, Rosenberg also said that "she was somewhat of a mess even before Kilgrave came into her life, so it was really just about digging deeper into this chaos and peeling back those layers, just going to the core of her being" this time around.

Starting in childhood, Jessica has faced some very difficult traumas throughout her life, so there's a lot left to unpack when Jessica Jones returns to Netflix in 2018.