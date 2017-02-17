Jessica Biel and USA have teamed up to help revamp their images together.

Both known for lighter, glossier fare, Biel and USA are both doubling down on dark drama these days. This summer, the network will debut its new thriller The Sinner, in which the former 7th Heaven actress inexplicably murders a stranger at the beach. Unable to explain her actions, Biel's character becomes the subject of an investigation led by Bill Pullman, who becomes determined to discover the young mother's motive for the gruesome crime.

The Sinner, based on the novel of the same name, is clearly hoping to become your new beachy addiction, but it will be hard to follow Big Little Lies, which premieres on HBO this week and includes a similar "mothers who murder" vibe.