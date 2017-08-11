It's time to get crazy and get wild one more time. We now have a premiere date for that much-anticipated Jersey Shore reunion.

On Friday, E! announced that the docu-series Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore is slated to air Aug. 20 at 9:30/8:30c. The special will see Snooki, Pauly D, JWoww, the Situation, Sammi Sweetheart and more embarking on an epic road trip down memory lane. Coming together for the first time in five years, they will discuss relationships, recent press, juicy behind-the-scenes moments and, of course, the show that made them household names.

Several cast members including Snooki, took to Instagram to share the good news. "ITS HAPPENING GUYS! August 20 on E! with my Best Friends! Love my roomies forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #JERZDAYISHERE," she wrote.

The reunion will reportedly serve as a pilot for a series that reunites other reality show casts. However, no additional details have been released about that potential new show.

Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore airs Sunday, Aug. 20 at 9:30/8:30c on E!.

