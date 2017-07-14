The cast of Jersey Shore, the most important show of 2010, is reuniting.

Snooki, Pauly D, JWoww, the Situation, Sammi Sweetheart and the rest of the cast of MTV's notorious reality classic are getting back together, The Big Chill style, for a reunion documentary on E! that will serve as a pilot for a series that will reunite other reality show casts.

The series is currently in development, and the first episode will reunite the Jersey Shore kids, who are now older, maybe wiser parents and spouses whose days of debauchery down on the Shore are behind them. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the doc "will capture an epic show reunion as the cast drives down memory lane, making familiar stops along the way -- sharing stories, revisiting hot spots and catching up on each other's current lives." (Although in the case of Jersey Shore, they've never really truly separated -- Snooki and JWoww were doing a show together for go90 as recently as nine months ago.)

The show has been a poorly-kept secret for the past month or so, with the cast seen filming in New Jersey. Snooki stoked flames of reunion by posting photos last month with the other women of the cast, one of which was captioned "REUNION TIME." Angelina Pivarnick was absent, and if she doesn't show up in the episode, I ain't watchin'. #TeamAngelina4Lyfe! WHERE MY ANGELINA HEADS AT?!

REUNION TIME 💃🏽❤ A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Jun 29, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

They also reunited for a Burger King ad ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

No other casts are lined up for if the show gets picked up to series, but I really really hope I Love New York is under consideration.