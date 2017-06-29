Jerry O'Connell, who seemed to be in just about every single TV show over the last five years or so, is coming back to television after what has so far been a quiet 2017.

O'Connell will star in Carter, a new lighthearted procedural set to air on AXN, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series follows an actor named Harley Mackay who played a popular television detective, but after a public meltdown in Hollywood, leaves the business and returns to his sleepy hometown. There, he uses the skills he "learned" from playing a TV detective to become a real-life gumshoe. Yes, the similarities to Rob Lowe's The Grinder -- which saw a former TV lawyer practice law in Boise -- did not escape us.

Also starring in Carter will be Chicago P.D.'s Sydney Poitier as Mackay's old pal and new partner.

O'Connell's last regular series role was on CBS' We Are Men, but he's made appearances on The League, The Mysteries of Laura, Billions, Mistresses and many other shows since. He was also a contender for the Kelly Ripa's Live cohost, which ultimately went to Ryan Seacrest.