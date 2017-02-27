Jeremy Piven is heading to network TV for his next role.

The three-time Emmy winning Entourage alum has signed on to the CBS pilot Wisdom in the Crow, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Piven will star as Jeffrey Tanner, a "charismatic visionary" that creates a crowdsourcing hub to help him solve his daughter's murder.

The new project comes as Piven wraps up a four-season run on PBS' Mr. Selfridge. He is most famously known for playing Ari Gold on HBO's Entourage.

The Good Wife executive producer Ted Humphrey is writing and executive producing the series, which is also based on an Israeli show of the same name. CBS Television Studios will produce in association with Universal Television.

Wisdom of the Crowd is the seventh drama pilot CBS has picked up. It joins a batch that also includes a remake of the film S.W.A.T. The network will announce which of the dramas will be picked up to full series during their Upfront presentation in May, but has already started clearing space on the schedule. CBS canceled Katherine Heigl's Doubt last week after only two episodes.

