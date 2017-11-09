Now Playing Wisdom of the Crowd: Jeremy Piven Is Very Excited About the Show's Technology

Jeremy Piven has taken to social media to defend himself against claims of sexual harassment.

The Wisdom of the Crowd actor took to Twitter to deny any improper behavior toward women, saying that "the accusations against me are absolutely false and completely fabricated."

Another woman, advertising executive Tiffany Bacon Scourby, went public with claims of sexual harassment by Piven on Thursday, bringing the total number to three. Reality star Ariane Bellamar was the first to accuse Piven on Oct. 30, and Longmire actress Cassidy Freeman went on Instagram (the post has since been taken down) to say Piven assaulted her when she was young.

Piven's statement is one of the most aggressive rebuttals of allegations since the recent wave of sexual harassment claims hit Hollywood. He says we're entering "dark times" where accusations are printed as fact and it's impossible to disprove things that never happened. "I hope we can give people the benefit of the doubt before we rush to judgment."

Read Piven's statement in full below: