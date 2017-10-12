Now Playing Emma Returns to Once Upon a Time — With Baby News?

Jennifer Morrison's last episode of Once Upon a Time is right around the corner, and fans aren't the only ones getting choked up over her exit. In a series of sappy Instagram posts, Morrison made everyone even more heartbroken about Emma Swan's swan song than before.

In the week leading up to her final performance, Morrison posted throwback photos to her times with cast mates on Once Upon a Time, from old characters like Tinkerbell (Rose McIver) to her on screen mom, Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin).

Kicking it old school with these two when I first met them on #onceuponatime @colinodonoghue1 @imrosemciver #friendsforlife #memorylane #emmaswan Tune in to @abcnetwork on Friday to see the fate of #emmaswan A post shared by jenmorrisonlive (@jenmorrisonlive) on Oct 10, 2017 at 4:12am PDT

TV Mom, dad, and son moments on #onceuponatime #emmaswan tune in oct 13 to see Emma's fate on @onceabcofficial @abcnetwork #memorylane A post shared by jenmorrisonlive (@jenmorrisonlive) on Oct 11, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

She also posted a series of photos from her time as Emma Swan throughout the seasons. Whether she's chained up in a ball gown or sailing the seven seas on the Jolly Roger, Morrison sure knows how to bring back the greatest hits.

That time that they shackled me to the floor in one of #eduardocastro's gorgeous ball gowns... #onceuponatime #emmaswan tune in Friday oct 13 to see emma's fate on @abcnetwork @onceabcofficial #memorylane A post shared by jenmorrisonlive (@jenmorrisonlive) on Oct 11, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

And let's not forget her tribute to the brilliant minds behind Once Upon a Time, Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis. "The incredible minds that bring #onceuponatime to life every week. #adamhorowitz #eddykitsis@onceabcofficial tune in Friday oct 13 to see #emmaswan fate on @abcnetwork #memorylane."

For more of her memories and behind the scenes photos, check out her Instagram feed.

Once Upon a Time airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.