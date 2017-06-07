We're still a little unsure if making a TV series out of Bong Joon-ho's bizarre dystopian film Snowpiercer is a good idea, but we're leaning a little more toward yes after the latest casting announcement.

TNT's Snowpiercer has booked Oscar-winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind) for a major role in the drama pilot, the network announced Wednesday. It's a rare TV appearance for the actress, whose only previous regular role on a TV series was in 2000's The $treet, which was canceled by Fox after just seven episodes.

Snowpiercer has one of those concepts that's difficult to wrap your head around but makes sense once you see it... maybe. Like the 2013 film, the series is set seven years after the planet becomes a frozen wasteland and what remains of humanity is on board a huge train that is constantly moving around the globe. A class system exists on the train as the wealthy live in luxury at the front of the train while the poor are crammed into cars in the back. Needless to say, things go a little off the rails as one man moves from the back to the front to discover what's really going on. Next stop: Metaphortown.

Connelly will play Melanie Cavill, a passenger in first class who makes the P.A. announcements over the train. Unlike those who travel in her car, she is curious about the lower class passengers in the back of the train. Hamilton's Daveed Diggs will star as a passenger in the back of the train who becomes involved in a class struggle.