Apple is going to cannonball into the television pool when it starts releasing shows. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the tech giant's second scripted series buy is a drama starring A-listers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as morning show anchors. Apple picked up the previously announced show for two seasons of 10 episodes each, outbidding other, more traditional television outlets like Showtime.

The as-yet-untitled series will be written and executive-produced by House of Cards producer Jay Carson. Other executive producers include Aniston and Witherspoon and former HBO drama head Michael Ellenberg through his Media Res production company.

The concept of the show, which is about the viciously competitive behind-the-scenes of morning television, comes from Ellenberg, and it will also use Brian Stelter's book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV as source material.

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Friends Photo: NBC via Getty Images



This will be Aniston's first series regular role since Friends ended in 2004 and will reunite her with Witherspoon, who guest-starred as her sister Jill Green on two episodes of the iconic comedy series. Witherspoon dipped back into TV this year with HBO's Big Little Lies, which pulled in an impressive haul at the Emmys.

The show is Apple's second big straight-to-series order after a reboot of the anthology series Amazing Stories from executive producer Steven Spielberg and showrunner Bryan Fuller.