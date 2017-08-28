It turns out that critics aren't the only ones who didn't think much of Orange Is the New BlackSeason 5.

The last season of the Netflix prison drama picked up seconds after the events of Season 4, when the inmates of Litchfield prison had gotten hold of a gun and taken control of the facility in the wake of Poussey's death. The entirety of Season 5 took place over three days as the prisoners ran amok with power. Slack pacing and unfocused storylines garnered negative reviews from several critics.

Now series creator Jenji Kohan has revealed in a New Yorker profile that she wasn't that pleased with the Netflix series' last effort either. Kohan described some of the plots of last season as "fan fiction" -- a product of losing some of the show's original writers as they moved up in the ranks and hiring on new blood.

Teri Herrmann, Kohan's right hand on Orange who usually runs the writers' room, was a little bit kinder in explaining what went wrong for the fifth season. "We had lost a bunch of the original writers," Herrmann told the magazine. "It wasn't anyone's fault. It was just a new dynamic -- people were attached to the characters as viewers, not as creators."

The Season 5 writers' room included sitcom veterans, a playwright, a refugee from the procedural Bones, and a novelist, Merritt Tierce, whom Kohan met at MacDowell, the artists' retreat in New Hampshire. Only two from that season's room were rehired for the next season.

That means that there will once again be a new set of scribes for the show as many of the prisoners have been separated in different prisons, which leaves Kohan and Herrmann a lot of room to reinvent the show and bring it back to form.

Season 6 of Orange Is the New Black is set to premiere on Netflix in 2018.